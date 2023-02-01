NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, RTT News reports. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NETGEAR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $593.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.93. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NETGEAR by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

