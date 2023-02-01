New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,404,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $97,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

D opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

