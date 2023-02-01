NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8125 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

