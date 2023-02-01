Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 156,568 shares trading hands.

Non-Standard Finance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 1,456,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £14,565.38 ($17,988.61).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

