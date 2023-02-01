Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $247.83

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $247.83 and last traded at $246.01, with a volume of 301634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.23 and a 200-day moving average of $229.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Nordson by 249.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

