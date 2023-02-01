Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,732 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $477.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

