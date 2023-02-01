Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in General Mills by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

