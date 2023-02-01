Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
