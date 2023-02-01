Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.