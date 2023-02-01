Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,626 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

