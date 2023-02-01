Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $24.50 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $24.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.95. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $21.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2025 earnings at $27.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $448.04 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

