Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.09. 38,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $365.25 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.