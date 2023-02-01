NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $34.56 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS.
NVR Stock Up 5.0 %
NVR stock opened at $5,270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,569.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,770.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4,420.65.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.