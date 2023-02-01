NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $34.56 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS.

NVR Stock Up 5.0 %

NVR stock opened at $5,270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,569.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,770.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4,420.65.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVR by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.