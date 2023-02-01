NXM (NXM) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. NXM has a market cap of $328.51 million and approximately $83,200.09 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $49.82 or 0.00215479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

