NXM Price Up 2.5% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $342.59 million and $86,677.14 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $51.95 or 0.00218403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002771 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00153325 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.75854015 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,069.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

