OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
OFS Credit Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.
About OFS Credit
