OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.01 and a 200 day moving average of $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

