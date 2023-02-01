OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,441 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $443.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.27 and its 200-day moving average is $427.00. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

