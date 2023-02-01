Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.