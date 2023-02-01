Optimism Price Tops $2.74 on Major Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Optimism has a market cap of $587.91 million and approximately $528.25 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00011524 BTC on exchanges.
About Optimism
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
