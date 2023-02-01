Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.33

Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $20.33. Orange Belgium shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Orange Belgium Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange Belgium (MBSRF)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.