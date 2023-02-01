Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-4.0% yr/yr to $13.8-14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.50 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

OTIS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,469. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

