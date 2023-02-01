Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $25.34.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCP)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.