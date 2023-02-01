P2P Solutions foundation Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $194.52 Billion (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be bought for about $74.63 or 0.00312146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a market capitalization of $194.52 billion and $2.56 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation was first traded on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

