PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $100.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

