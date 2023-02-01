Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Sells $8,500,000.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,145,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Albert Dacosta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 299,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,261. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 16.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 34.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 305,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.