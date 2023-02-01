PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $519.42 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,915.40 or 0.08063978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $519.42 million and $11.08 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00401639 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.23 or 0.28189378 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00571433 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

