Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

