Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

NYSE:AVY traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,040. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $205.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

