Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after purchasing an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $225.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

