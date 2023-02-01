Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $911,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 0.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $20.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.13. 603,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

