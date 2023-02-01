Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

Danaher stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.04. 371,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,484. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

