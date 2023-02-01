Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.81. Approximately 39,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 49,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

PGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $664.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $286,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at $80,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

