Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Fortinet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3,682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,175,000 after acquiring an additional 954,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 1,216,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

