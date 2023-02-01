Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.