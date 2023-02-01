Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $999.60M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Pentair Stock Up 9.2 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

