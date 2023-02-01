Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Pentair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

