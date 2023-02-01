Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Hovde Group lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Stories

