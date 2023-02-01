Philcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $92,585.40 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $92,585.40 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

