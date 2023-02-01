Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 204.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,271 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $283,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.84. 272,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

