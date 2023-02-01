Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $21.23 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,954 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,600. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

