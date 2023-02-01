Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. 13,265,139 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94.

