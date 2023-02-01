Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans GBX 0.88 Dividend

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Picton Property Income Price Performance
Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 78.20 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Picton Property Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The company has a market cap of £428.23 million and a P/E ratio of 513.33.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
