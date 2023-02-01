Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Philip Blake Hodge Acquires 15,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 15,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,585,935 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,996.80.

Philip Blake Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 1,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,070.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 4,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$6,020.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.25. 1,467,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$437.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy Increases Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0401223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

