Planning Directions Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

