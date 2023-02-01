Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.

