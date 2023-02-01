Planning Directions Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 556.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 3,593,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,257,838. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

