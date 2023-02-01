Polymath Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Polymath has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $168.32 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00423742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17990917 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,297,641.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.