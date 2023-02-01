PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $831,454.58

PotCoin (POT) traded up 97.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $831,454.58 and $589.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00421255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00028983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,093,553 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.