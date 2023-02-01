PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $479,269.85

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $479,269.85 and approximately $3,930.97 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00418914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,093,550 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

