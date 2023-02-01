Premia (PREMIA) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $112,787.62 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

